Elon Musk has a NEW name now! Here's what SpaceX CEO is now called on X

Elon Musk, Space X CEO has a new name on microblogging X (formerly Twitter). The DOGE chief has adopted a new moniker on the social media platform – 'Kekius Maximus'.

Elon Musk also changed his X profile picture with an imaginative version of the 'Pepe the Frog' meme. The depiction features Pepe dressed as a warrior, complete with armor, wielding a joystick for a video game.

The name "Kekius Maximus" has recently gained traction in the cryptocurrency sphere, stemming from the newly popular memecoin, KEKIUS. This unique character merges the iconic Pepe the Frog meme with Maximus, the heroic figure from the acclaimed film Gladiator. Following tech mogul Elon Musk's playful adoption of this moniker on his X (formerly Twitter) account, KEKIUS experienced an astonishing surge of over 500% in value within hours, as reported by CoinGecko.

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) is worth ₹9.93 today, which is a 1.3% decline from an hour ago and a 740.4% increase since yesterday. The value of KEKIUS today is 4780.5% higher compared to its value 7 days ago. In the last 24 hours, the total volume of Kekius Maximus traded was ₹5,562,316,251, according to the official statement.

The surge of Kekius Maximus had a notable ripple effect on the cryptocurrency market, particularly benefiting other Kekius-inspired coins. Following the explosive rise of the memecoin KEKIUS, which saw gains exceeding 500%, several newly launched cryptocurrencies associated with this trend have also experienced remarkable increases, with some reporting gains of over 200%.

Elon Musk had stirred curiosity among his followers by adopting the persona of Kekius Maximus on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). While he has not explicitly explained his reasons for this playful name change, Elon Musk has fuelled speculation through a series of humorous posts.

One notable reshared post imagined the reactions of journalists, stating, “Imagine you're a journalist who's writing about Elon on X and it goes: ‘Elon Musk, aka ‘Kekius Maximus’ on X.’" Musk added a cheeky caption, “This will be priceless".