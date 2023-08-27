Elon Musk has an ‘impressive’ take on list of Indian-origin CEOs of 21 global companies1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 05:58 PM IST
The list showed that many companies all over the world are now led by Indian-origin CEO. This includes Alphabet head Sundar Pichai, Microsoft, YouTube and Adobe are also on the list with Satya Nadella, Neal Mohan and Shantanu Narayen leading the tech giants.
Elon Musk, the chief of Tesla, Space X, and the owner of ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), is impressed with the growing number of Indian-origin CEOs. In a list published by World of Statistics, it was made evident that there has been a significant rise in Indian-origin people at the topmost position.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk-led Tesla is planning to build a factory to produce an ‘all-new $24,000 car’ in India. Representatives from the company will reportedly meet with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal this month to discuss plans. The new vehicle would reportedly be 25% cheaper than its current lowest priced offering.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York in June. After the meet Elon Musk had said he's a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who “really wants to do the right thing for India."
Speaking to reporters after meeting Modi in New York, Musk said the Indian prime minister really cares about India as he's pushing Tesla to make significant investments in the country.