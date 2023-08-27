Elon Musk, the chief of Tesla, Space X, and the owner of ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), is impressed with the growing number of Indian-origin CEOs. In a list published by World of Statistics, it was made evident that there has been a significant rise in Indian-origin people at the topmost position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list showed that many companies all over the world are now led by Indian-origin CEO. This includes Alphabet head Sundar Pichai, Microsoft, YouTube and Adobe are also on the list with Satya Nadella, Neal Mohan and Shantanu Narayen leading the tech giants.

The latest addition to this list is Ajay Banga, who was appointed the 14th President of the World Bank Group.

The list published by World of Statistics also features Laxman Narasimhan, Ravi Kumar S and Sanjay Mehrotra, Chiefs of Starbucks, Cognizant and Micron Technology respectively.

Leena Nair, the Global Chief Executive Officer of French luxury fashion house Chanel, also features in the ranks of Indian-origin corporate bosses across the globe.

Other companies include Albertsons, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, Novartis, Honeywell, Flex, Wayfair, OnlyFans, Motorola Mobility and Vimeo.

Elon Musk, who is quick to reply on various posts on microblogging site ‘X’, also acknowledged this list and said, "Impressive'.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk-led Tesla is planning to build a factory to produce an 'all-new $24,000 car' in India. Representatives from the company will reportedly meet with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal this month to discuss plans. The new vehicle would reportedly be 25% cheaper than its current lowest priced offering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York in June. After the meet Elon Musk had said he's a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who “really wants to do the right thing for India."

Speaking to reporters after meeting Modi in New York, Musk said the Indian prime minister really cares about India as he's pushing Tesla to make significant investments in the country.