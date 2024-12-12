Elon Musk has reached a net worth of $400 billion, driven by a SpaceX share sale and Tesla stock surge. His wealth increased by $62.8 billion in one day, contributing to the world’s richest 500 individuals surpassing $10 trillion in combined net worth.

Elon Musk has made history by becoming the first individual to surpass a staggering net worth of $400 billion (Approx. ₹33,938 crores), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of a significant insider share sale at his aerospace company, SpaceX, which contributed approximately $50 billion to his wealth.

SpaceX Insider Share Sale Fuels wealth Surge The recent insider share sale involved SpaceX purchasing up to $1.25 billion worth of shares from employees and company insiders, reported Bloomberg. This transaction elevated the valuation of SpaceX to around $350 billion, solidifying its position as the most valuable private startup globally.

Following this deal, Elon Musk's net worth soared to an impressive $439.2 billion, marking a pivotal moment in his financial journey, according to Bloomberg.

Trump's Win and Musk's Stock Market Impact Elon Musk's $400 billion wealth has also been significantly influenced by the political landscape in the United States, particularly following the election of President-elect Donald Trump.

Since Donald Trump's victory, Elon Musk headed Tesla's stock has surged by approximately 65%, with shares hitting an all-time high of $415. Investors are optimistic that Donald Trump's administration will streamline regulations for self-driving cars and eliminate tax credits that benefit Tesla's competitors.

Elon Musk's $ 400 billion net worth was further enhanced by the close association with US-President elect Donald Trump.

Elon Musk has been appointed as co-head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which, while not an official government body, is expected to provide recommendations on federal spending and operations.

Rise of Elon Musk's xAI and Other Ventures In addition to SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, has seen its valuation more than double since its last funding round in May, reaching approximately $50 billion.

Elon Musk's wealth trajectory has been nothing short of extraordinary. Since November 5, he has added around $136 billion to his fortune, reinforcing his status as the richest person in the world by a significant margin.

As of December 10, Elon Musk was already $140 billion ahead of Jeff Bezos, who ranks second on the billionaire list.

Elon Musk's Recent Legal Challenges Despite these financial triumphs, Elon Musk faced a setback when a Delaware court rejected his record-setting Tesla pay package valued at over $100 billion for a second time.