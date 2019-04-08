Jerusalem: Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink, is in negotiations with Israels government to build tunnels in the country, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I met a man that they call Elon Musk-have you heard of him? A real genius," the New York-based The Algemeiner journal quoted Netanyahu as saying at a campaign event last week when asked about Israel's transportation infrastructure.

"Right now, we're in conversation with him to see if we can tunnel the State of Israel."

Netanyahu said he and Musk ate breakfast at the Prime Minister's residence, where the billionaire entrepreneur mentioned tunneling, The Algemeiner reported on Sunday.

According to the state comptroller, ineffective public transportation could cost the Israeli economy $6.9 billion annually by 2030, if dire changes are not implemented.

The billionaire entrepreneur visited Israel in March 2018 and has been in negotiations with Israel's government to build tunnels.

If the plans work out as intended, Musk's tunneling firm -- Boring Co. -- could help in the development of Israel's tangled transportation network, the report said.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.