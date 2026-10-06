Elon Musk is a trillionaire again: What factors added to his $1 trillion fortune? A look at the top 10 billionaires

Elon Musk has reclaimed his trillionaire status once again on Monday (local time). As of 8:15 pm EDT (5:45 am IST on October 6), Musk's net worth was reported at $1 trillion, up $65.3 billion, or 6.66%, from the last trading day, according to Forbes' real-time billionaires data.

Reasons behind Musk's $1 trillion fortune His net worth topped $1 trillion after stocks of two of his companies, SpaceX and Tesla, climbed after the market opened, restoring his trillionaire status after he first touched that milestone in June.

According to a Forbes report, Musk's net worth has neared the trillionaire mark in recent days after SpaceX and Tesla stocks rallied, with the EV-maker's third-quarter deliveries surpassing analyst expectations last week, and helping to boost his net worth by $61 billion on 2 October alone.

Elon Musk has reclaimed his trillionaire status once again on Monday (local time). As of 8:15 pm EDT (5:45 am IST on October 6), Musk's net worth was reported at $1 trillion, up $65.3 billion, or 6.66%, from the last trading day, according to Forbes' real-time billionaires data.

Reasons behind Musk's $1 trillion fortune His net worth topped $1 trillion after stocks of two of his companies, SpaceX and Tesla, climbed after the market opened, restoring his trillionaire status after he first touched that milestone in June.

According to a Forbes report, Musk's net worth has neared the trillionaire mark in recent days after SpaceX and Tesla stocks rallied, with the EV maker's third-quarter deliveries surpassing analyst expectations last week and helping to boost his net worth by $61 billion on October 2 alone.

On Monday, Tesla's stock price continued to rise by more than one per cent, while SpaceX's stock price surged five per cent to $167 per share as of 10:30 am EDT, enabling Musk to reclaim his trillionaire status.

SpaceX’s stock gains followed Morgan Stanley analysts’ view that the company’s shares were undervalued. The rally also came after Starship successfully reached orbit for the first time last week, and Musk said on October 4 that SpaceXAI could be renamed “SpaceXSI”, following US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that “artificial intelligence” should instead be referred to as “super intelligence.”

Musk appears alongside Trump, backs 'super intelligence' Last week, the trillionaire appeared alongside Trump and other leaders from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry at the White House as the US President rolled out a new "accord" on the rapidly evolving technology. According to reports, the document sets out guidelines to ensure the technology is developed responsibly; however, Trump has described it as merely “morally binding,” and at around 300 words, the accord offers few substantive safeguards or detailed rules for the industry. Trump also signed an executive order last week directing the government to refer to AI as “super intelligence,” a term Musk has backed. Musk wrote on X on Sunday, “No more AI,” saying “SI” was “better.” He also said SpaceXAI, a SpaceX subsidiary that operates the Grok chatbot, would be renamed “SpaceXSI.” However, the company had not shown any formal signs of a rebranding by Monday morning.

A look at the top 10 billionaires: Elon Musk: $1 trillion

Jeff Bezos: $371.1 billion

Larry Page: $284.3 billion

Michael Dell: $272 billion

Sergey Brin: $261.7 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: $254.3 billion

Jensen Huang: $206.7 billion

Larry Ellison: $185 billion

Steve Ballmer: $162.5 billion