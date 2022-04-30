“Clearly a genius who thinks on another level," Twitter co-founder Evan Williams commented on Elon Musk but further stressed that people's opinion about the Tesla boss is quite divided. The comment comes when Musk is prepping for a Twitter takeover in a $44 billion deal. While the deal is celebrated by most, others raised concerns about what changes in Twitter's moderation rules would mean for vulnerable groups online.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}