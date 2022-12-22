Elon Musk is finally running out of gas at Twitter

Under Musk, though, the exchange rate feels more like light years, with chaos sparked all day, and on evenings and weekends. In the short time Musk has controlled the company, almost everything he’s decided has spurred intense debate, often resulting in his reversal of those same controversial decisions. Those who have worked with him these past two months describe a leader who is impulsive, erratic, and ultimately ill-prepared for the challenges Twitter provides, which include dealing with internet speech and a user base whose power users spend much of their time writing and commenting about the company itself. Despite months to prepare for the eventuality that he would ultimately own Twitter, Musk showed up largely without a plan, they say.