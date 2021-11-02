Elon Musk is now three times richer than Warren Buffett

Up and down Tesla’s shareholder roster, fortunes are ballooning. Singapore-based retail trader Leo KoGuan emerged last week as the company’s third-biggest individual shareholder, rocketing him up the wealth ranks with a net worth valued at $12.1 billion. Larry Ellison, who spent 44 years building software maker Oracle Corp., has only been a big investor in Tesla since 2018, but his stake is now worth $18.1 billion, almost a quarter the value of his Oracle holding.

