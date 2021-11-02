Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / People / Elon Musk is now three times richer than Warren Buffett

Elon Musk is now three times richer than Warren Buffett

File photo: Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
1 min read . 05:55 AM IST Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s net worth rose by $24 billion to $335.1 billion Monday as the electric automaker’s shares jumped 8.5% in New York

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. 

Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. 

Musk’s net worth rose by $24 billion to $335.1 billion Monday as the electric automaker’s shares jumped 8.5% in New York. That widened his lead over Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos as the world’s wealthiest person to $143 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., ranks 10th with a net worth of $104.1 billion. 

Musk’s net worth rose by $24 billion to $335.1 billion Monday as the electric automaker’s shares jumped 8.5% in New York. That widened his lead over Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos as the world’s wealthiest person to $143 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., ranks 10th with a net worth of $104.1 billion. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Up and down Tesla’s shareholder roster, fortunes are ballooning. Singapore-based retail trader Leo KoGuan emerged last week as the company’s third-biggest individual shareholder, rocketing him up the wealth ranks with a net worth valued at $12.1 billion. Larry Ellison, who spent 44 years building software maker Oracle Corp., has only been a big investor in Tesla since 2018, but his stake is now worth $18.1 billion, almost a quarter the value of his Oracle holding. 

 Buffett’s prodigious philanthropy helps explain some of the growing gap between his and Musk’s fortune. The value investor has donated a portion of his Berkshire stock every year to various charitable organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett, 91, said in June that the value of his gifts over the past 16 years totaled $41 billion.

Musk, 50, weighed in on philanthropy over the weekend on Twitter, responding to a United Nations World Food Programme director who had challenged billionaires like Musk to step up to prevent starvation. Musk responded by saying he would sell Tesla stock worth $6 billion “right now" if the U.N. agency could outline how it would use the money to solve world hunger. 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Common mistakes to avoid while choosing a term insuranc ...

Strong realizations, falling debt lift SAIL

For HDFC, the best days are still ahead

What runaway crude prices mean for the Indian economy

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!