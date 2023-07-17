Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / People/  Elon Musk is ‘one of the top risks’ for Tesla: Investors blame world's richest man for being distracted

Elon Musk is ‘one of the top risks’ for Tesla: Investors blame world's richest man for being distracted

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:12 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Concerns have been raised about Elon Musk's preoccupation with other ventures and his unpredictable behavior.

(FILES) SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

The surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has attracted fierce competition from rival automakers, presenting Tesla with its most significant challenge in the next two years.

The surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has attracted fierce competition from rival automakers, presenting Tesla with its most significant challenge in the next two years.

This comes at a time when CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man, appears to be preoccupied with a range of high-profile ventures, including social media, space travel and artificial intelligence (AI).

This comes at a time when CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man, appears to be preoccupied with a range of high-profile ventures, including social media, space travel and artificial intelligence (AI).

This conclusion is drawn from the insights provided by respondents in the recent Markets Live Pulse survey. Among the 630 global contributors to MLIV Pulse, 54% expressed concerns over the intensifying industry competition, recognizing it as a major risk for Tesla.

This conclusion is drawn from the insights provided by respondents in the recent Markets Live Pulse survey. Among the 630 global contributors to MLIV Pulse, 54% expressed concerns over the intensifying industry competition, recognizing it as a major risk for Tesla.

Also, 26% of the respondents identified Elon Musk's behavior and decision-making as a key concern for the company's shareholders.

Also, 26% of the respondents identified Elon Musk's behavior and decision-making as a key concern for the company's shareholders.

Also ReadL Elon Musk says Twitter cash flow still negative because…

“Musk is just such an unpredictable person, that I would count it among one of the top risks for Tesla," Bloomberg quoted Matthew Tuttle, chief executive officer of Tuttle Capital Management, as saying in an interview.

Also ReadL Elon Musk says Twitter cash flow still negative because…

“Musk is just such an unpredictable person, that I would count it among one of the top risks for Tesla," Bloomberg quoted Matthew Tuttle, chief executive officer of Tuttle Capital Management, as saying in an interview.

A recent survey revealed that 67% of participants believe that Elon Musk should prioritise focusing on Tesla, with profit margins facing pressure. This cautionary sentiment emerges amid the backdrop of an astonishing 128% surge in Tesla's stock this year, driven by renewed investor interest in the technology sector and Musk's optimistic vision of a future dominated by fully autonomous vehicles.

A recent survey revealed that 67% of participants believe that Elon Musk should prioritise focusing on Tesla, with profit margins facing pressure. This cautionary sentiment emerges amid the backdrop of an astonishing 128% surge in Tesla's stock this year, driven by renewed investor interest in the technology sector and Musk's optimistic vision of a future dominated by fully autonomous vehicles.

Tesla's substantial market valuation, despite currently holding a significant lead over both established automakers and emerging startups, is largely contingent on the assumption that it can sustain its competitive edge as electric vehicles become more prevalent in the market.

Tesla's substantial market valuation, despite currently holding a significant lead over both established automakers and emerging startups, is largely contingent on the assumption that it can sustain its competitive edge as electric vehicles become more prevalent in the market.

Also Read: After 2 years of delays, Elon Musk-led Tesla builds first Cybertruck

As competition intensifies and EV adoption increases, the pressure to maintain dominance in the industry becomes even more critical for Tesla's continued success.

Also Read: After 2 years of delays, Elon Musk-led Tesla builds first Cybertruck

As competition intensifies and EV adoption increases, the pressure to maintain dominance in the industry becomes even more critical for Tesla's continued success.

Yet Tesla rivals are picking up the pace. Just earlier in July, China’s BYD Co. set a sales record for the second quarter and delivered 352,163 fully electric vehicles. That shows how rapidly it has gained ground on Tesla, which handed over 466,140 EVs to customers worldwide — also an all-time high.

Yet Tesla rivals are picking up the pace. Just earlier in July, China’s BYD Co. set a sales record for the second quarter and delivered 352,163 fully electric vehicles. That shows how rapidly it has gained ground on Tesla, which handed over 466,140 EVs to customers worldwide — also an all-time high.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

(With Bloomberg inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 07:12 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.