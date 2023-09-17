Elon Musk, the owner of micro blogging site ‘X’ (former Twitter) has issued a whip for ‘X Corp’ employees with regards to ‘free speech’ on the social media platform. Elon Musk requoted a tweet by X News Daily, which quoted German prosecutors saying, “X is complying with more German requests compared to pre-acquisition when it comes to identifying users in Hate speech cases". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The news daily channel of microblogging platform ‘X’ reported, “X is complying with more German requests compared to pre-acquisition when it comes to identifying users in Hate speech cases, German prosecutors say. This has raised concerns among civil liberties advocates, due to the strict and broad nature of Germany's hate speech laws."

“At the risk of stating the obvious, I don’t know what’s going on with every part of this platform all the time, but our policy worldwide is to fight for maximum freedom of speech under the law. Anyone working for X Corp who does not operate according to this principle will be invited to further their career at any one of the other social media companies who sell their soul for a buck", Elon Musk replied on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elon Musk since after taking over ‘X’, has perpetrated himself as a self-appointed advocate of free speech on social media, earning the scorn of human rights activists. The latter were worried that the social media platform was on its way to become an extremely unsafe platform, giving way to cyber hatred.

Elon Musk hailed free speech in his first tweet after clinching a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion.

“ Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, , and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Tesla CEO wrote. The SpaceX founder also hoped that his worst critics also remain on Twitter, "because that is what free speech means," he had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}