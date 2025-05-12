Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Zuckerberg's net worth rises over $30 billion as US market rallies post China tariff pause

Tesla's Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elon Musk, along with Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg's net worth rose more than $30 billion on Monday, May 12, 2025, as US stock markets rallied after the US and China agreement on the tariff deal.

According to a Forbes report, Elon Musk's net worth increased by more than $11 billion as Tesla shares rallied on Monday's US market. Others, like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, saw their net worth rise by $13 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg's net worth recorded a $12 billion gain.

Amazon's market capitalisation (M-Cap) witnessed an 8.03 per cent rise to $2.214 trillion, as the company shares gained more than 7 per cent on Monday, according to CompanyMarketCap data.

Meta Platforms' M-Cap rose 7.73 per cent to $1.604 trillion, as of May 12, 2025, while the electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla's M-Cap rose 6.86 per cent to $1.026 trillion, as per the data.

US Market Today US stock markets witnessed a rally after the U.S.-China trade talks results fueled the optimism among investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 2.6 per cent higher at 42,320.96 points, compared to 41,249.38 points at the previous Wall Street close.

The S&P 500 index was trading 3.04 per cent higher at 5,832.40 points as of 1:59 p.m. (EDT), compared to 5,659.91 points at the previous market session.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 4.18 per cent, trading higher at 18,680.40 points, compared to 17,928.92 points at the previous US market close.

US-China tariff deal The United States and China have negotiated a deal after a three-day discussion and decided to bring down the raging tariff rates on their imported goods.

China proposed to reduce its tariff rates to 10 per cent, compared to its current level of 125 per cent. On the other hand, the US has also decided to bring down its tariff rates to 30 per cent, compared to its current levels of 145 per cent, according to Mint's earlier report.

Investors around the world marked this negotiation as the first step towards de-escalation from geopolitical uncertainties, which have been raging between the United States and other world nations, especially China.

This is the first de-escalation move since the US President implemented an overall 145 per cent tariff on the Asian nation to curb imports. China retaliated by imposing 125 per cent tariffs on all US imports last month.