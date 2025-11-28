Elon Musk joining Nikhil Kamath for WTF Podcast? Zerodha co-founder drops bombshell video; netizens ask ‘Is it AI?’

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who hosts the popular WTF Podcast, has dropped a new video that has made the internet go crazy.

In the video posted on social media, Nikhil Kamath is seen enjoying a beverage with none other than Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and X.

“Caption this,” he wrote on the video, without giving any further details and teasing audience with a possible interview of Elon Musk on his WTF Podcast, which he posts on YouTube on a regular basis.

The monochromatic video opens with Nikhil Kamath flipping on some papers and then pans to Elon Musk. Both the men then sip on a beverage, from cups that bear a SpaceX logo as they laugh their hearts out.

In the background behind Musk, a silhouette of what seems to be a telescope appears for a short while. Kamath and Musk face each other on a table, as they enjoy their beverage inside a building, details of which have not been shared yet.

The overall setting of the video has left the internet wondering if Elon Musk is the next guest on Nithin Kamath's WTF Podcast, where celebrities like Bill Gates, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Ranbir Kapoor, Nandan Nilekani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aravind Srinivas, and Vinod Khosla, among others.