Elon Musk lashes out at state of US financial markets says, ‘immense pressure on companies to…’
Musk discusses the benefits of keeping Tesla public, including access to capital, but also acknowledges the pressure to avoid disappointing shareholders and the mismatch between investor time horizons and a company's long-term vision.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has lashed out at the state of the US financial markets, citing the intense regulatory pressure faced by public companies such as Tesla. He also noted how shareholder pressure is limiting efficiency and how passive investing is leading to only 4-5 major stock pickers influencing market movements.