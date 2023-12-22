Tesla CEO Elon Musk has lashed out at the state of the US financial markets, citing the intense regulatory pressure faced by public companies such as Tesla. He also noted how shareholder pressure is limiting efficiency and how passive investing is leading to only 4-5 major stock pickers influencing market movements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a conversation with ARK Investment's Cathie Wood on X Spaces (formerly Twitter Spaces), Musk talked about how not taking SpaceX public has allowed him to take more risks compared to Tesla. However, the billionaire did admit that keeping Tesla public has allowed him to maintain access to a steady flow of capital, Bloomberg reported.

Notably, Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year and took the company private, allowing him to make a number of changes, including changing the company's name to X, removing the old verified programme and adding a limit to the number of posts viewers can see in a day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the Bloomberg report notes that Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has also argued in the past that the social media company had struggled because of public investors, and even urged Musk to take the company private to fix its business.

Explaining the strain of running a publicly funded company, Musk said: “There’s a lot of pressure, like immense pressure on a public company to not have a bad quarter. So this can actually result in a less efficient operation where you’re going to great lengths at the end of the quarter to not disappoint people"

The billionaire added that the “time horizons do not match between investors versus a company’s long-term vision." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk's take on passive investing: Elon Musk also talked about how passive has lead to unequally rewarding companies that are in key benchmarks. The Tesla Chief Executive while praising Vanguard Group founder Jack Bogle for bringing passive-investing into the fore noted that the money management trend has “gone too far" and that the passive inestors are riding on the decisions of active investors.

He said, “The percentage of the market that is passive is simply, is too great at this point. At the end of the day, somebody actually has to make an active decision. The passive investors are riding on the decisions of the active investors…You get essentially massive movements of the stock, based on the decisions of maybe four or five active major stock pickers."

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.