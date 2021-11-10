Elon Musk loses nearly half of Warren Buffett's fortune in 2 days. Here's why

Tesla’s rout comes amid a tumultuous few days for the automaker. It started when Musk asked his Twitter followers over the weekend whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the company, followed by news that his brother Kimbal sold shares just before the poll. Capping it off was an Insider report Tuesday morning on Michael Burry, the investor made famous by the movie “The Big Short," saying Musk may want to sell shares to cover his personal debts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}