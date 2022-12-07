Elon Musk briefly lost world's richest person title to Louis Vuitton boss

Elon Musk, the new Twitter owner and Tesla Inc boss, on Wednesday briefly lost his title as the world's richest person to Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, and his family, Forbes informed. This happened due a sharp drop in the value of his stake in the electric-car maker and a $44 billion bet on the social media firm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}