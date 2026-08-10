Elon Musk lost trillionaire status but added ₹8,000 crore daily since July 2025: Check his 2026 net worth

Elon Musk's wealth grew by another $320 billion over the year between July 2025 and July 2026, according to BestBrokers analysis, despite having slipped below the trillion-dollar mark. The report, based on Forbes' real-time billionaires list, said the world's richest person added $875 million per day since last year.

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The tech mogul momentarily became the world's first trillionaire when SpaceX went public on June 12.

However, the shares soon crashed, reducing his wealth to its lowest level since December, to an estimated $690 billion. He, however, still remains the richest person in the world with a net worth of $725.1 billion.

Last week, SpaceX stock rose 11.7%, reaching $129 a share, its highest level in three weeks. Musk’s net worth crossed the $800 billion mark less than two weeks after falling below $700 billion amid a decline in SpaceX shares.

$5.30 trillion tech dominance In 2026, tech billionaires collectively hold a staggering $5.30 trillion. To put this in perspective, this is more than double the wealth amassed by billionaires in the Finance & Investments sector, who collectively hold $2.39 trillion.

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The sheer scale of the fortunes generated by the world's largest tech companies is further highlighted by their dominance at the very top: the tech industry is currently home to eight of the world’s ten richest people, including Elon Musk, Larry Page, and Jeff Bezos.

This ongoing wealth creation was mirrored in the stock market on Friday.

Despite an underwhelming July jobs report showing a loss of 23,000 jobs, technology stocks surged. Notable midday movements included Palantir, whose shares climbed more than 9% (around 12:30 pm EDT), and Microchip Technology, whose shares continued their strong upward trajectory, gaining 14%.

US dominates the global billionaire landscape Globally, extreme wealth remains highly concentrated, with 3,356 billionaires worldwide spread across a select few nations. The United States leads by a massive margin, accounting for nearly a third of all billionaires on Earth.

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United States Billionaire Count: 990 (29.5% of the global total)

Combined Net Worth: $8.43 trillion

Key Highlight: The US is home to 9 of the world’s 10 wealthiest individuals, including tech titans such as Elon Musk, Larry Page, and Michael Dell.

Canada Billionaire Count: 78 (Ranking second in North America)

Combined Net Worth: $449.5 billion

Richest Individual: Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao holds the top spot nationally with a net worth of $107.6 billion.

Mexico Billionaire Count: 24

Combined Net Worth: $258.6 billion

Richest Individual: Business oligarch and investor Carlos Slim Helú leads the country with a staggering $125.4 billion fortune, making him the wealthiest person in Latin America.