Elon Musk not 'chief twit' anymore, now he's a 'hotline operator'2 min read . 05:18 PM IST
- The change in profile bio came after Musk's announcement about charging for the verification blue tick on Twitter
After announcing an $8 charge for the verification blue tick on Twitter, Elon Musk has changed his Twitter profile bio to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator," from the 'Chief Twit' tag which he claimed after taking over the company in a $44 billion takeover deal.
After announcing an $8 charge for the verification blue tick on Twitter, Elon Musk has changed his Twitter profile bio to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator," from the 'Chief Twit' tag which he claimed after taking over the company in a $44 billion takeover deal.
Musk's recent tweets also indicate the reason for this change in the profile bio. “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," he said in one of his tweets.
Musk's recent tweets also indicate the reason for this change in the profile bio. “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," he said in one of his tweets.
After taking over the social media company, Elon Musk has made several radical decisions like firing top executives of the company including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal. Musk has also decided to form a 'Content Moderation Council' which will take decisions regarding the content on the social media platform.
As he claims himself to be a proponent of ‘absolute free speech,’ Musk is expected to lift permanent ban imposed on the accounts of people like Donald Trump, Kangana Ranaut etc.
After days of suspense, on Tuesday Musk cleared that now Twitter will charge $8 for the verification blue tick, evoking a varied response from several users of the platform. “Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month," he tweeted on Tuesday, adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.
Elon Musk claims that, after the charge for the verification blue tick, users will get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which according to him is critical for combating spam/scams. Verified users will also get the ability to post long videos and audio and will also see less number of advertisements.
He also added that the monthly payment from verified users “will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators".
Meanwhile, the advertisement chief of Twitter Sarah Personette also announced that she had resigned from her post on Friday, just after Elon Musk took over the company. "Hi folks, I wanted to share that I resigned on Friday from Twitter and my work access was officially cut off last night," Personette tweeted.