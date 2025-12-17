Elon Musk now richer than Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang, combined — he still has $69 billion to spare

Elon Musk has long been the richest person in the world, barring a few instances where leaders like Oracle's Larry Ellison took over him. But those cases do not seem to take place again anytime soon, as the tech CEO's net worth reached a meteoric $600 billion on Monday, on the heels of a SpaceX IPO. According to Forbes Real Time Billionaires, Elon Musk's net worth has reached over $684 billion, making him the first person in the world to reach that mark, on the heels of reports that his SpaceX startup was likely to go public at a valuation of $800 billion. Musk added a stunning $168 billion to his wealth in just one day on Monday, and increased it by another $8 billion throughout Tuesday, with his net worth now standing at$684.2 billion.

More wealth than all combined Elon Musk's net worth not only reached a historic high, but it made him richer than some of the richest billionaires around the world. The Tesla CEO is now richer than Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang— combined.

Here's a breakdown of all the billionaires' wealth and how Elon Musk's net worth compares to them, as per the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $235.1 billion.

Meta Platform CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth of $225.3 billion.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of chipmaker Nvidia, has a total wealth of $154.4 billion. Together, their wealth adds up to $614.8 billion. This means that Elon Musk would still have $69.4 billion to spend and retain his billionaire status even after combining Bezos, Zuckerberg and Huang's wealth. Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang are currently ranked as the 4th, 6th and 8th richest persons in the world, according to the Forbes list. How did Elon Musk's net worth reach $600 billion? Elon Musk, who was the first to surpass $500 billion in net worth in October, owns an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX, which is preparing to go public next year. Musk's net worth also got a boost from his roughly 12% stake in Tesla, shares of which have risen 13% so far this year, despite slumping sales. They rose by more than 3% on Tuesday after Musk said the company was testing robotaxis without safety monitors in the front passenger seat. In November, Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Musk, the largest corporate pay package in history, as investors endorsed his vision of morphing the EV maker into an AI and robotics juggernaut. Additionally, his artificial-intelligence startup xAI is in advanced talks to raise $15 billion in fresh equity at a valuation of $230 billion, according to a media report cited by Reuters.

