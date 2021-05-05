When asked if everyone was being friendly and willing to work with him, the extremely concise mogul simply told, "Yes."
Last week, a source to Page Six told that cast members who are upset with the choice of host do not have to appear in sketches with them.
The source told Page Six at the time, "Speaking historically if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don't have to do it, ['SNL' boss Lorne Michaels] won't ever make them do anything they don't want to do."
The outspoken tech mogul has courted COVID-19 controversy recently, suggesting that he wouldn't take the vaccine, before reversing course, and wrongly predicting last year that there would be "probably close to zero new cases" in the US by the end of April 2020 and calling coronavirus lockdown measures "fascist." (ANI)
