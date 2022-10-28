Elon Musk plans to take Twitter CEO role, reverse life bans3 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 11:30 AM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to assume Twitter CEO's role after completion of his $44 billion acquisition
Elon Musk plans to assume the role of chief executive officer at Twitter Inc. after completing his $44 billion acquisition, taking the helm of the social media giant on top of leading Tesla Inc. and SpaceX.