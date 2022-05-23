SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter last week to post a job advertisement on Twitter and netizens spared no chance to troll. Musk tweeted that his car company Tesla would be setting up a “hardcore litigation department" to “directly initiate and execute lawsuits."

Elon Musk tweeted, “Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability."

“My commitment: we will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win [and] we will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose," he shared on Twitter.

Musk went on to say that he was “looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers", and that “there will be blood."

Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me.



Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.



justice@tesla.com — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Here are some of the interesting responses the job offer received:

1. In July 2017, I drank 69 beers in one day



2. I have encyclopedic knowledge of Arizona dive bars



3. I graduated Magna Cum Laude from a Tier 1 law school



These are ranked in order of importance. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) May 20, 2022

To: justice@tesla.com

Subject: Hardcore Litigation Department Associate (Applicant)



• Helped my mom w her lawsuits👩‍⚖️

• My mom said I'm smarter than her🧠

• I'm a Libra⚖ — Not_Elm0🧠🤖 (@Not_Elm0) May 21, 2022

• I went to business school

• I like green beans

• I am 6’4

• I can read and write in English and Spanish

• I am getting a little bald which is proof of my wisdom



You have 2 hours. — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) May 20, 2022

1. 3rd fastest runner in my class

2. Have replied to every one of your tweets

3. Can burp the ABC’s

4. Have eaten 19 Oreos in one sitting

5. Can float on my back without a life jacket — greg (@greg16676935420) May 20, 2022