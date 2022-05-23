Elon Musk posts job advertisement on Twitter. Here's how netizens respond1 min read . Updated: 23 May 2022, 09:04 AM IST
- SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter last week to post a job advertisement and here's how it went
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter last week to post a job advertisement on Twitter and netizens spared no chance to troll. Musk tweeted that his car company Tesla would be setting up a “hardcore litigation department" to “directly initiate and execute lawsuits."
Elon Musk tweeted, “Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability."
“My commitment: we will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win [and] we will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose," he shared on Twitter.
Musk went on to say that he was “looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers", and that “there will be blood."
Here are some of the interesting responses the job offer received: