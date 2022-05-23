Elon Musk posts job advertisement on Twitter. Here's how netizens respond

Elon Musk posts job advertisement on Twitter. Here's how netizens respond1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
- SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter last week to post a job advertisement and here's how it went
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter last week to post a job advertisement on Twitter and netizens spared no chance to troll. Musk tweeted that his car company Tesla would be setting up a “hardcore litigation department" to “directly initiate and execute lawsuits."
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter last week to post a job advertisement on Twitter and netizens spared no chance to troll. Musk tweeted that his car company Tesla would be setting up a “hardcore litigation department" to “directly initiate and execute lawsuits."
Elon Musk tweeted, “Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability."
Elon Musk tweeted, “Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability."
“My commitment: we will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win [and] we will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose," he shared on Twitter.
Musk went on to say that he was “looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers", and that “there will be blood."
Here are some of the interesting responses the job offer received: