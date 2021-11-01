Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised Sanjay Bhargava, the Country Director of Starlink in India, for initiatives to link rural communities to high-speed internet using the SpaceX technology. In a video shared recently on LinkedIn, Bhargava and his wife, Anita Kapur Bhargava, outlined Starlink's plan to link rural communities in a phased manner.

“Sanjay deserves a lot of credit for making X/PayPal succeed. Now helping SpaceX serve rural communities in India. Much respect," Musk tweeted.

Sanjay deserves a lot of credit for making X/PayPal succeed. Now helping SpaceX serve rural communities in India. Much respect. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2021

In response to this, Bhargava said, “@elonmusk thank you for giving me the opportunity. Very early days but we hope with the support of all of the amazing people in India, Starlink will play an important role in catalysing rural development in India."

@elonmusk thank you for giving me the opportunity. Very early days but we hope with the support of all of the amazing people in India, Starlink will play an important role in catalyzing rural development in India. — Sanjay Bhargava (@sbharg) November 1, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.