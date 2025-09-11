Elon Musk reclaims world's richest man position hours after Larry Ellison took lead. Check their latest net worth

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has regained the title of world's richest man, hours after Oracle's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison overtook the position following a single-day net worth gain of $101 billion.

Ellison briefly held the title of richest person in the world, surpassing Elon Musk, who has held this title for the last four years mainly due to his stake in Tesla, AP reported. Notably, this isn't the first time when Musk was dethroned as the world's richest man. He has lost the title to Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos, before being overtaken by LVMH's CEO, Bernard Arnault.

Elon Musk regained his title as the world's richest person in 2024, a position he held for over 300 days until 10 September.

Elon Musk, Larry Ellison's net worth The net worth of Elon Musk currently stands at $384 billion, adding $573 million in a day, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Meanwhile, Larry Ellison's net worth stood at $383 billion.

Ellison overtook Musk briefly On Wednesday, Larry Ellison's net worth increased by $101 billion as of 10:10 am (EDT) in New York, following the software giant's quarterly results, which surpassed market expectations.

This $101 billion surge marked the biggest single-day net worth growth ever recorded in the index. For a brief period, Larry Ellison's net worth to $393 billion, compared to billionaire Elon Musk's $385 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Oracle share price Oracle's share price surged 36% after the company projected strong revenue growth in the coming years. The shares jumped 35.95% to $328.33 per share, marking their biggest single-day gain since 1992.

With this rally, Oracle’s market capitalisation rose to $922 billion, surpassing the valuations of Eli Lilly, JPMorgan Chase, and Walmart.