Tesla boss Elon Musk has refuted reports that he had reduced his stake in Twitter. Replying to a tweet, Musk said that an initial regulatory filing on his holdings in the social media platform contained the wrong number of shares.

“No sale took place. Initial share number filed was incorrect," Musk tweeted.

He was replying to a tweet from a Twitter handle Stock Market News which said, “Elon Musk today filed for his sale of 371,900 shares of Twitter $TWTR stock reducing his stake in the company to 9.1% from 9.2%."

A 13D filing on Tuesday showed that the Tesla CEO had taken a 9.1% stake in Twitter. A disclosure to the SEC a day earlier had Musk owning 9.2%.

Musk, 50, started the poll after disclosing on Monday that he’d taken a more than 9% stake in Twitter. He filed a new form with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday classifying himself as an active investor, a day after he was late submitting a form for passive shareholders. Twitter agreed on Monday to add Musk to its board.

