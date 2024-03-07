Tesla chief Elon Musk has once again ignited buzz around a "fight" between him and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. Responding to an X (formerly known as Twitter) user's suggestion, the billionaire wrote: "I’m ready to fight Zuck anywhere, anytime with any rules. LFG!!!"

User @dogeofficialceo wrote of his trip to the Colosseum in Rome (Italy) and tagged Musk saying: “After the tour, I asked the tour guide about the Elon vs Zuck fight and he laughed and said “That’s something we would love to see". He then proceeded to bring up and briefly talk about dogecoin so I tipped him some doge afterwards. It was absolutely amazing."

Long-Standing Saga: Musk v Zuckerberg

In August 2023, after days of speculations and rumours over the net over an epic cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta Platforms chief Sunday said that the Space X CEO is not serious about the competition and it’s “time to move on" from speculation that there will be a cage fight match between him and Elon Musk, Bloomberg reported.

In a Threads post, Zuckerberg said he is ready for the challenge if Musk ever gets serious about a real date and official event.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legitimate competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Zuckerberg posted Sunday on Meta’s Threads.

The Public feud between the two titans (Musk, 52, and Zuckerberg, 39) started following the launch of X’s rival Threads and intensified after the initial success of Meta’s Threads social media platform in July. Threads, which allows users to post short blurbs in a similar fashion to X, the Musk-owned platform formerly known as Twitter, reached 100 million users within a week of its launch.

Musk, the world’s richest person, talked up the possibility of a fight between him and Zuckerberg for weeks. Musk then posted last week that he will receive an MRI of his neck and upper back, which may require surgery, reported Bloomberg

Zuckerberg, 39, is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and trained in jiu-jitsu. In June a video of Facebook CEO training Brazilian martial art, Jiu Jitsu went viral. The video was shared by Lex Fridman who has been training with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and also expressed interest to train with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

