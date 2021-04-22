Elon Musk responds to a claim that he 'wasn’t able to get a job'1 min read . 12:51 PM IST
Zip2 was the first enterprise founded by Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was working odd jobs before he finally figured out what he actually wanted to do. The billionaire entrepreneur was rejected at Netscape which led him to start Zip2, the first enterprise founded by Elon Musk. Zip2 provided a searchable business directory that could be described as an Internet version of a telephone directory with maps included.
The interesting life story of Elon Musk was shared on Twitter.
A Twitter user named Pranay Pathole shared a throwback photo of the billionaire entrepreneur captioning it, “In 1995, @elonmusk wanted to work with an Internet company." The factoid stated how he was rejected for a role at Netscape and was also too shy to talk to anyone there, which led to him starting a web software company named Zip2.
To which, the SpaceX CEO replied, “Could get a job, just not at an Internet company (weren’t many back then)".
