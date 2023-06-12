Elon Musk responds to Megan Fox controversy, says ‘looking to hire…’2 min read 12 Jun 2023, 07:14 AM IST
Elon Musk is hiring a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda for Twitter, according to his tweet. This was seemingly confirmed as a reference to Megan Fox by Musk's response to a tweet criticizing the actress's propaganda skills.
Twitter owner Elon Musk is looking to hire people for a special role on his social media platform. Musk informed about the new opening via his Twitter account on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×