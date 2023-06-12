Twitter owner Elon Musk is looking to hire people for a special role on his social media platform. Musk informed about the new opening via his Twitter account on Sunday.

Sharing his opinion in his signature witty style, Musk wrote, Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda"

Musk seemingly confirmed everyone's suspicions that he was indeed talking about Megan Fox while replying to his tweet that said the Actress was bad at propaganda. Musk replied, “Nobody is perfect"

Former US congressional candidate Robby Starbuck had shared a photo of Fox's sons and argued that the actress forces them to wear girl's clothing which led 2 of them to have a full-on breakdown. He wrote,

Megan Fox on her part claimed that Starbucks was using her children's gender identities to gain attention for his political campaign. The actress also wrote “I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here. You (messed) with the wrong witch"

Fox also later shared a story about some ‘witches’ holding a carcass-eating ritual and were caught on security camera. She added the caption, “Me outside rob starbucks house"

The apparent reference to VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda is being seen as connected to the two Instagram posts by Megan Fox. Elon Musk has been known to make his political opinions very clear on Twitter. In the past he has criticized US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump and even hosted a space with Republican candidate Ron DeSantis.

Musk is also known to give away important information about himself or his companies in one-line tweets. For instance, Musk had notified about the merger of Twitter with X Corp via atweet in April that read ‘X’.