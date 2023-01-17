Elon Musk’s challenge to management thinking4 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 07:49 PM IST
- If the billionaire succeeds at Twitter, the MBA will need an update
Elon musk’s takeover of Twitter raises questions of policy: is it right for the world’s richest man to own such an important forum for public debate? It raises issues of law: is his decision to get rid of so many workers within days of completing the acquisition above board? And it raises questions of strategy: can Twitter make money by moving from a business model based on advertising to one based on subscription? But it is also an extremely public test of a particular style of management. In the way he thinks about work, decision-making and the role of the CEO, Mr Musk is swimming against the tide.