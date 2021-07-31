OPEN APP
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is not happy about Apple's fees on its App Store. Musk said Apple app store fees are a de facto 'global tax on the Internet'. SpaceX founder showed his support for "Fortnite" maker Epic Games that has challenged Apple's removal of its app.

"Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right," Musk said.

Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic Games, alleging that the iPhone maker has abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps. Epic broke Apple's rules when it introduced its own in-app payment system in "Fortnite" to circumvent Apple's commissions.

Apple, which has defended its App Store practices both in court and to lawmakers in hearings.

Separately, Musk denied a report that he once had a chat with Apple boss Tim Cook related to a possible acquisition of the electric carmaker and taking over as the iPhone maker's CEO.

"There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet," Musk said in another tweet.

