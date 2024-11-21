Elon Musk’s ‘first buddy’ role: Tesla CEO joins Trump, Google’s Sundar Pichai on call, strengthens political ties

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, reportedly joined a private call between US President-elect Donald Trump and Google’s Sundar Pichai. According to The Information, the call was to congratulate Trump on his presidential election win.

Sundar Pichai reached out to Trump shortly after the election to offer his congratulations. However, an unexpected participant, Elon Musk, was also allegedly on the line, listening in on the conversation. Musk’s involvement comes amid growing speculation about his deepening ties with Trump’s administration.

Before Election Day on November 5, Trump disclosed that he had been in touch with other tech leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook.

During a conversation with podcaster Patrick Bet-David, Trump said, “Two hours ago, three hours ago, he (Cook) called me.” The call centred around financial penalties imposed on Apple by the European Union.

Reports also suggest Musk has been a near-constant presence on Trump’s side in recent months. Often seen at the president-elect’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, Musk has become a trusted advisor, both publicly through his social media platform X and privately in political circles.

Musk’s political involvement extends beyond phone calls. Federal records reveal he contributed at least $119 million to a pro-Trump political group. Observers view this as a strategic move to secure favourable policies for his companies.

Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink—all reliant on government regulation and subsidies—stand to benefit from a close relationship with the administration.

In addition to his financial support, Musk endorsed Trump on July 13, just hours after an assassination attempt on the candidate in Pennsylvania. The endorsement marked the start of Musk’s vocal support, culminating in him spending election night at Mar-a-Lago with Trump.

Musk's influence spreads beyond domestic politics Musk’s influence doesn’t stop at domestic politics. His interactions with world leaders and participation in key decision-making processes highlight his growing role as a political power broker. Some in Trump’s circle have even dubbed him the “First Buddy” for his loyalty and strategic counsel.

