Elon Musk’s ‘first buddy’ role: Tesla CEO joins Trump, Google’s Sundar Pichai on call, strengthens political ties

Elon Musk’s influence in politics is under the spotlight again as reports suggest he was present during a call between President-elect Donald Trump and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Livemint
Updated21 Nov 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Elon Musk’s ‘first buddy’ role: Tesla CEO joins Trump, Google’s Sundar Pichai on call, strengthens political ties
Elon Musk’s ‘first buddy’ role: Tesla CEO joins Trump, Google’s Sundar Pichai on call, strengthens political ties(via REUTERS)

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, reportedly joined a private call between US President-elect Donald Trump and Google’s Sundar Pichai. According to The Information, the call was to congratulate Trump on his presidential election win.

Sundar Pichai reached out to Trump shortly after the election to offer his congratulations. However, an unexpected participant, Elon Musk, was also allegedly on the line, listening in on the conversation. Musk’s involvement comes amid growing speculation about his deepening ties with Trump’s administration.

Before Election Day on November 5, Trump disclosed that he had been in touch with other tech leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook

During a conversation with podcaster Patrick Bet-David, Trump said, “Two hours ago, three hours ago, he (Cook) called me.” The call centred around financial penalties imposed on Apple by the European Union.

Reports also suggest Musk has been a near-constant presence on Trump’s side in recent months. Often seen at the president-elect’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, Musk has become a trusted advisor, both publicly through his social media platform X and privately in political circles.

Musk’s political involvement extends beyond phone calls. Federal records reveal he contributed at least $119 million to a pro-Trump political group. Observers view this as a strategic move to secure favourable policies for his companies. 

Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink—all reliant on government regulation and subsidies—stand to benefit from a close relationship with the administration.

Also Read | Adani Group stocks crash up to 20% amid reports of US indictment

In addition to his financial support, Musk endorsed Trump on July 13, just hours after an assassination attempt on the candidate in Pennsylvania. The endorsement marked the start of Musk’s vocal support, culminating in him spending election night at Mar-a-Lago with Trump.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: What is the US indictment of Gautam Adani all about?

Musk's influence spreads beyond domestic politics

Musk’s influence doesn’t stop at domestic politics. His interactions with world leaders and participation in key decision-making processes highlight his growing role as a political power broker. Some in Trump’s circle have even dubbed him the “First Buddy” for his loyalty and strategic counsel.

Also Read | Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60 due to respiratory illness

As Musk continues to leverage his connections for his ventures, critics question the ethics of such ties. 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleElon Musk’s ‘first buddy’ role: Tesla CEO joins Trump, Google’s Sundar Pichai on call, strengthens political ties

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    447.55
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -76.55 (-14.61%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    223.50
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-5.78%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.20
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-2.22%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    460.65
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -88.95 (-16.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    677.35
    10:00 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    19.65 (2.99%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    765.60
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    12.2 (1.62%)
    More from 52 Week High

    REC share price

    470.20
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -46.15 (-8.94%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    433.60
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -36.9 (-7.84%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    221.95
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -15.25 (-6.43%)

    GMR Airports Infrastructure share price

    75.79
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -4.73 (-5.87%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,528.85
    10:00 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    362.95 (5.89%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    677.35
    10:00 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    19.65 (2.99%)

    Concord Biotech share price

    1,955.00
    10:00 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    56.5 (2.98%)

    Sundaram Finance share price

    4,198.45
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    104.8 (2.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.