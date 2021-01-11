OPEN APP
Elon Musk's girlfriend gets Covid, no reports of Tesla chief, son getting it
In this file photo taken on May 7, 2018 Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on May 7, 2018 Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (AFP)

Elon Musk's girlfriend gets Covid, no reports of Tesla chief, son getting it

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 10:32 AM IST Staff Writer

In her Instagram stories, Canadian musician Grimes wrote: "Finally got Covid but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021"

Canadian musician Grimes, who is also Tesla chief Elon Musk's girlfriend, has recently revealed she has been tested positive for Covid-19.

"Finally got Covid but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021," she announced as she wrote in her Instagram stories.

A Billboard report said: On Saturday, Jan. 9, Grimes took to Instagram Stories to reveal she has COVID-19. "Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream ... 2021" she wrote, followed by a leaf and fairy emoji.

She posted the text over a screenshot of the single art for SZA's latest one-off "Good Days," encouraging fans and followers to listen as well, comparing the song to a series of space, heart, sparkle and dragon emojis, the report added.

Later Page Six confirmed the news. Grimes said that she has "finally," caught COVID-19 and it has been a trippy experience for her, it said.

The 32-year-old singer shares a baby boy with Musk. She has been with the founder of SpaceX since 2018 and they welcomed their first child together in May 2020.

The musician did not reveal if her partner or her son has contracted the virus or not.

Last week, Grimes released the Rave Edition of her 2020 album 'Miss Anthropocene'. The original album topped Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart in March and peaked at No 4 on Billboard's Alternative Albums chart.

