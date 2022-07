11 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 07:07 PM IST

Rob Copeland, The Wall Street Journal

Before the Tesla CEO’s billion-dollar battle over Twitter, another fight broke out over how his charitable giving should be managed. Ex-professional gambler Igor Kurganov became a top Musk adviser on giving his fortune away. Jared Birchall, his wealth manager and key player in financing the bid for Twitter, wanted him out.