Elon Musk’s Latest Antics Have Some Asking: Is He Out of Touch?
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Aug 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Summary
- The billionaire’s taunts of Mark Zuckerberg draw cringes and questions
When Elon Musk threatens to drive uninvited to a business rival’s house to physically fight him, it raises questions about what’s going on with the world’s richest man.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less