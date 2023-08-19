Elon Musk’s Latest Antics Have Some Asking: Is He Out of Touch?

“The back-and-forth banter about Musk and Zuck fighting it out gladiator style may be good for @X engagement but it’s not helpful to $TSLA stock," Gary Black, a vocal Tesla investor, tweeted. “The fight isn’t a driver – it’s noise. But if I’m an institutional investor the uncertainty keeps me out of the stock as it becomes less and less fundamentals driven. It’s too exhausting to keep up with all the noise that’s irrelevant to $TSLA valuation."