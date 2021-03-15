Tesla Inc has added "Technoking of Tesla" to billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk's list of official titles in a formal regulatory filing. Finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn has been named "Master of Coin".

"Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer," the electric carmaker said in a filing.

The electric-car maker did not elaborate on the reasons for the cryptic new titles.

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin hit new highs of near $62,000 over the weekend but retreated around 5% early in the European day on Monday.





