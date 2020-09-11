Elon Musk’s payday could cost Tesla shareholders dearly

The fresh costs won’t affect Tesla’s cash balance, which was further boosted by $5 billion following last week’s capital increase. But they could harm Tesla’s chances of index inclusion, which was widely anticipated but failed to materialize last week. While the selection committee could opt to include a new company at any time and make exceptions to its rules, the rules call for a GAAP profit in the most recent quarter and cumulative profitability over the previous four. A third-quarter net loss of just $226 million would put Tesla in the red over the past four quarters. Given the size of the options awards and the recent gains in Tesla’s share price, a billion-dollar quarterly compensation expense is within the realm of possibility.