Elon Musk’s plans to conquer Europe collide with Germany’s culture wars
William Boston , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Mar 2024, 04:21 PM IST
SummaryTesla’s first European factory in a sleepy German community has become the target of critics ranging from eco-activists to far-right politicians.
GRÜNHEIDE, Germany—When Tesla opened its first full-scale European factory in this sleepy community outside of Berlin, Elon Musk was feted as a hero, the chancellor gave a speech and workers cheered the rollout of new Model Ys.
