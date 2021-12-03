Elon Musk’s Tesla share sales pass the $10 billion mark

The latest disposals bring the total shares sold to 10.1 million -- worth about $10.9 billion -- since Musk asked Twitter users on Nov. 6 whether he should offload 10% of his Tesla stake. It’s unclear whether the poll had any actual bearing on Musk’s plans. The chief executive officer said months earlier he was likely to exercise a big block of stock options toward the end of the year, and he set up a trading plan to sell shares before his tweet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}