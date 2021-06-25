Elon Musk is closing the wealth gap with Amazon founder, and world's richest man Jeff Bezos as Tesla CEO gained nearly $6 billion in a day owing to increased value of his e-vehicle company. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk has $186 billion of fortune thanks mainly to his equities in Tesla. Jeff Bezos has a total net worth of $199 billion.

Tesla's shares surged as much as 6.3% to $697.62 on Thursday, and closed up 3.5% at $679.82.

The electric vehicle maker’s stock is up nearly 10% in three sessions, leaving them poised to erase the losses that piled up this year as investors moved out of growth stocks and sentiment shifted against the company.

The latest surge reversed nearly two months of lackluster trading, when investors soured on the company amid growing competition threats from traditional automakers, signs of a potential sales slowdown in China and an ongoing semiconductor shortage.

Some of the strength in the stock on Thursday could also be attributed to a tweet from Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who said he will try to do his best to give long-term Tesla shareholders preference in any future IPO of the Starlink unit of SpaceX.

