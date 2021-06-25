Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Elon Musk's wealth surges $6 billion in a day, narrows gap with world's richest Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk's wealth surges $6 billion in a day, narrows gap with world's richest Jeff Bezos

Premium
Elon Musk, chief executive, Tesla and SpaceX.
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

The electric vehicle maker’s stock is up nearly 10% in three sessions, leaving them poised to erase the losses that piled up this year

Elon Musk is closing the wealth gap with Amazon founder, and world's richest man Jeff Bezos as Tesla CEO gained nearly $6 billion in a day owing to increased value of his e-vehicle company. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk has $186 billion of fortune thanks mainly to his equities in Tesla. Jeff Bezos has a total net worth of $199 billion.

Elon Musk is closing the wealth gap with Amazon founder, and world's richest man Jeff Bezos as Tesla CEO gained nearly $6 billion in a day owing to increased value of his e-vehicle company. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk has $186 billion of fortune thanks mainly to his equities in Tesla. Jeff Bezos has a total net worth of $199 billion.

Tesla's shares surged as much as 6.3% to $697.62 on Thursday, and closed up 3.5% at $679.82.

Tesla's shares surged as much as 6.3% to $697.62 on Thursday, and closed up 3.5% at $679.82.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The electric vehicle maker’s stock is up nearly 10% in three sessions, leaving them poised to erase the losses that piled up this year as investors moved out of growth stocks and sentiment shifted against the company.

The latest surge reversed nearly two months of lackluster trading, when investors soured on the company amid growing competition threats from traditional automakers, signs of a potential sales slowdown in China and an ongoing semiconductor shortage.

Some of the strength in the stock on Thursday could also be attributed to a tweet from Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who said he will try to do his best to give long-term Tesla shareholders preference in any future IPO of the Starlink unit of SpaceX.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Mutual fund 'dividend' is a misnomer. And tax-inefficient, too

Premium

Coronavirus Delta Plus variant: Time to worry?

Premium

Why did Mukesh Ambani’s mega announcements leave investors cold?

Premium

RIL's green energy plans: Mukesh Ambani is going all in

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!