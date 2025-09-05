Elon Musk set to become first trillionaire? Take a look at Tesla proposed massive pay package

Elon Musk Salary: US-based electric vehicle manufacturing giant, Tesla Inc., has reportedly proposed a massive $1 trillion pay package for its billionaire founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elon Musk, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday, 5 September 2025.

According to the agency report, the proposal is designed to incentivise Elon Musk to lead Tesla over the upcoming years as the company aims to achieve a series of benchmarks.

The news report mentioned that Musk will receive the full payout if he achieves these benchmarks and expands Tesla's robotaxi business to a market value of at least $8.5 trillion over the next 10 years.

Tesla's proxy filing cited by the news agency also mentions that the additional shares of Tesla, which Elon Musk could receive, will increase his stake up to 25% in the company.

How much does Elon Musk get paid? As of 5 September 2025, Elon Musk still maintains his rank as the richest person in the world with a net worth of $378 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, which compiles the richest individuals on planet Earth.

According to the agency report, a Delaware court valued Elon Musk's 2018 pay package at more than $50 billion, but the court later struck down the valuation. The board of directors has been looking for other ways to compensate CEO Musk, including an interim stock award in early August valued at about $30 billion.

The new incentive plan aims to keep Musk's focus on Tesla while expanding other businesses, such as robotics and artificial intelligence.

According to the agency report, if Musk is able to fulfil the performance targets for the massive pay package, then the value of the latest CEO awards will increase to $1 trillion, compared to their $87.8 billion as of date.

“Simply put, retaining and incentivising Elon is fundamental to Tesla achieving these goals and becoming the most valuable company in history,” Tesla said in a shareholder letter, cited the news agency.

Marketwatch data shows that Tesla shares are trading 1.90% higher at $344.84 as of the pre-market session on Nasdaq, compared to $338.53 at the previous Wall Street close. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at $1.08 trillion as of 5 September 2025.