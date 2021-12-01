Elon Musk has said that a potential risk of SpaceX bankruptcy due to severe global slowdown would be “unlikely," but not impossible. The SpaceX CEO (Chief Executive Officer) said this on Tuesday while replying to an article about the memo he sent to a SpaceX employee.

Elon Musk said that SpaceX could face a potential risk of bankruptcy if the Raptor engine problems were not fixed. He replied with a simple 'yes' to a tweet about the Raptor production issue being the biggest potential bottleneck while the company is spending huge amounts on Starship and Starlink.

See Elon Musk's reply in the tweet below:

If a severe global recession were to dry up capital availability / liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions on Starlink & Starship, then bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is not impossible.



GM & Chrysler went BK last recession.



“Only the paranoid survive. – Grove — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2021

Musk went on to add that the magnitude of the Starship program is not fully appreciated.

