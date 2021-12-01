Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / People /  Elon Musk says bankruptcy at SpaceX 'unlikely’ but not impossible

Elon Musk says bankruptcy at SpaceX 'unlikely’ but not impossible

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk replied with a simple 'yes' to a tweet about the Raptor production issue being the biggest potential bottleneck while the company is spending huge amounts on Starship and Starlink.
1 min read . 05:46 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

Elon Musk said that SpaceX could face a potential risk of bankruptcy if the Raptor engine problems were not fixed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elon Musk has said that a potential risk of SpaceX bankruptcy due to severe global slowdown would be “unlikely," but not impossible. The SpaceX CEO (Chief Executive Officer) said this on Tuesday while replying to an article about the memo he sent to a SpaceX employee.

Elon Musk has said that a potential risk of SpaceX bankruptcy due to severe global slowdown would be “unlikely," but not impossible. The SpaceX CEO (Chief Executive Officer) said this on Tuesday while replying to an article about the memo he sent to a SpaceX employee.

Elon Musk said that SpaceX could face a potential risk of bankruptcy if the Raptor engine problems were not fixed. He replied with a simple 'yes' to a tweet about the Raptor production issue being the biggest potential bottleneck while the company is spending huge amounts on Starship and Starlink.

Elon Musk said that SpaceX could face a potential risk of bankruptcy if the Raptor engine problems were not fixed. He replied with a simple 'yes' to a tweet about the Raptor production issue being the biggest potential bottleneck while the company is spending huge amounts on Starship and Starlink.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

See Elon Musk's reply in the tweet below:

"If a severe global recession were to dry up capital availability / liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions on Starlink & Starship, then bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is not impossible," Elon Musk said in his reply.

Musk went on to add that the magnitude of the Starship program is not fully appreciated.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Are mutual funds a better way to invest in IPOs?

More trouble for Future Retail? Lenders weigh forensic ...

Torrent Pharma’s positive India show infuses confidence

Cement companies need to get a grip on free cash flows

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!