Tesla chief Elon Musk said that cryptocurrency Dogecoin fees would need to fall for it to become more widely used in retail purchases. “Super important for Doge fees to drop to make things like buying movie tix viable," Elon Musk tweeted.

Musk was replying to Shibetoshi Nakamoto, creator of Dogecoin, who is no longer on the project. “Robinhood announcing wallets, AMC CEO not only talking about accepting Dogecoin but saying it was the single most interacted with a tweet he has ever made, the crypto market finally seeing some green.I gotta say…," Nakamoto had tweeted.

Super important for Doge fees to drop to make things like buying movie tix viable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2021

Following the announcement that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ether for payments, CEO Adam Aron set up a poll on Twitter to ask the crypto community if his company should also accept the popular meme cryptocurrency dogecoin (DOGE).

“I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin?"Adam Aron said in a tweet.

Commenting on Musk liking his tweet, the AMC CEO wrote. “I never thought I would see this day.@ElonMusk liked my Dogecoin Twitter Poll tweet. If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others," he said in another tweet.

I never thought I would see this day. @ElonMusk liked my Dogecoin Twitter Poll tweet. If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others. pic.twitter.com/rIW6OpOnYL — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 22, 2021

According to the poll results, 68% of the 140,388 voters said, “Yes, for sure do it." A further 9% supported the addition of dogecoin as a payment method but said they “won’t use it." Only 23% said “no" to the company accepting DOGE.

AMC CEO was overwhelmed by the results and enthusiasm of the dogecoin community.

“SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet. In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, my most ever retweets, most ever replies. 140,000 votes 77% yes 23% no. It’s clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned!" CEO of AMC Entertainment tweeted.

SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet. In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, my most ever retweets, most ever replies. 140,000 votes 77% yes 23% no. It’s clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/tkClzgMBMO — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 22, 2021

AMC Entertainment Holdings is the largest movie exhibition company in the US, Europe, and the world.

Earlier in May, Dogecoin rallied after Musk announced that he is working to improve system transaction efficiency. On the other hand, Bitcoin had slumped after the Tesla chief tweeted that his car making company has decided not to accept payments in BTC.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.