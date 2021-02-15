Elon Musk says he’ll support top Dogecoin holders selling coins

Dogecoin fell 7.7% in the past 24 hours to 6.1 cents, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The Shiba Inu-themed digital coin has been among the obsessions of retail investors this year, rising to an all-time high of 8.4 cents last Monday from about 1 cent at the beginning of the year.

