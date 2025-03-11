Elon Musk says he’s running his businesses ’with great difficulty’ as Tesla’s stock hits new low

Elon Musk struggles to manage his businesses amid concerns over Tesla's declining shares, which hit a five-month low. Investors worry his role in government efficiency cuts is distracting him from Tesla and other ventures, leading to significant market value losses and protests against the company

Livemint
Published11 Mar 2025, 07:23 AM IST
Advertisement
Elon Musk stated in an interview with Fox Business on Monday that he is running his businesses ’with great difficulty’.(Reuters)

Elon Musk stated on Monday in an interview with Fox Business that he is running his businesses "with great difficulty" while working with the Trump administration.

His comments came after Tesla shares dropped to a five-month low.

Also Read | Tesla share price crashes 15%, tumbles most since 2020; why stock is falling?

Tesla Inc. saw its biggest decline in over four years, continuing its downward trend in 2025 as Wall Street grows increasingly worried about demand for the company’s electric vehicles. As a result, Tesla lost $130 billion in market value during a broad selloff, leaving its shares at their lowest point since October.

Advertisement

Musk's prominent position as the public face of DOGE is starting to impact the businesses owned and managed by the world's richest man.

Investors have expressed concerns that Musk's involvement in leading the Department of Government Efficiency to cut government spending is diverting his focus from managing his companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, X, and xAI.

Tesla's shares fell 15% to $222.15, significantly impacting the Nasdaq, which dropped 4% amid concerns that tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on key U.S. trading partners could push the country into a recession.

On Monday, Tesla's market capitalisation loss surpassed the combined $86 billion stock value of Ford Motor and General Motors.

Also Read | ‘Why would Ukraine block its own access to X?’ Netizens question Musk’s claim

On Monday, X users experienced widespread outages, coinciding with a 15% drop in Tesla’s stock. Musk quickly blamed the X disruption on a cyberattack from Ukraine, without offering any proof.

Advertisement

Also Read | Elon Musk’s DOGE faces legal challenge over Social Security data access

Tesla stock declines, but Musk's promises keep investors hopeful

Despite the recent drop in Tesla’s shares, the stock continues to trade at much higher multiples than other automakers, with supporters placing their bets on Musk’s promises of self-driving taxis and humanoid robots. Musk’s involvement in significant cuts to the federal workforce at Trump’s request has recentlysparked "Tesla Takedown" protests across the U.S. Meanwhile, Tesla's sales in Europe have also declined. On Sunday, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Tesla showroom in Lisbon to protest Musk, with some holding signs reading "Boycott Tesla."

-With inputs from Reuters

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleElon Musk says he’s running his businesses ’with great difficulty’ as Tesla’s stock hits new low
First Published:11 Mar 2025, 07:23 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App