1 min read.Updated: 29 Sep 2021, 05:42 AM ISTBloomberg
Tesla chief Elon Musk, who spoke Tuesday at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, said Biden administration is ‘not the friendliest’ and is controlled by unions
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said President Joe Biden and his administration are “biased" against his company, which wasn’t invited to a recent White House event touting electric vehicles.
Musk, who spoke Tuesday at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, said the administration is “not the friendliest" and is controlled by unions. He said he’d prefer to see a more centrist president.