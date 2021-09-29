Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said President Joe Biden and his administration are “biased" against his company, which wasn’t invited to a recent White House event touting electric vehicles.

Musk, who spoke Tuesday at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, said the administration is “not the friendliest" and is controlled by unions. He said he’d prefer to see a more centrist president.

Tesla, which is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, employs about 10,000 workers at its plant in Fremont. The United Auto Workers has made various attempts to organize workers there.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

